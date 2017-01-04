County officials sworn in Jan.1

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By JOELLA LOVVORN   Lamb County Commissioners held a special meeting Sunday afternoon, July 1, 2017, when the reelected Lamb County officials were sworn into office again.   Lamb County Judge James Mike DeLoach called the special meeting to order, and began... + continue reading

Lady Cats fall short against Levelland in Wildcat Classic Championship

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
BY DEREK LOPEZ   The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity basketball team fell short on Satuday in their Wildcat Classic Championship match-up with the Levelland Loboettes, 43-35.   The Lady Cats finished the tournament as Runner-ups with a record of 3-1... + continue reading

Wildcats punch ticket to Wildcat Classic Championship; defeat Happy, 61-53

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
BY DEREK LOPEZ   The Littlefield Wildcats’ were able to use a second-half comeback on Friday to down the 1A #2 Happy Cowboys, 61-53, punching their ticket to the Wildcat Classic Championship game.   With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 3-0 in... + continue reading

Lady Cats hang on against Lubbock Titans, 45-34, at Wildcat Classic

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Posted by Edgar
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
BY DEREK LOPEZ   The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity basketball team was able to hold off a late push from the Lubbock Titans last Friday, 45-34, to advance to the Wildcat Classic Championship game.   With the victory, the Lady Cats improved to 3-0 in... + continue reading

Lone Star Grill

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Posted by Edgar
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Holmes brothers enter restaurant business   By JOE GONZALES   Lone Star Grill has been a staple in the community of Littlefield as a place to visit for a nice home-cooked meal.   For new owners, Michael and Buddy Holmes, they... + continue reading

Latest News

Wildcats stumble against Lamesa 61-52, finish second at Wildcat Classic Tourney

01/04/2017
BY DEREK LOPEZ   The Littlefield Wildcats fell to the 4A #16 Lamesa Golden Tornadoes, 63-52, in the Wildcat Classic Championship on Saturday.   The Wildcats finished the tournament as Runner-up with a record of 3-1... + continue reading

County Stock show begins tomorrow

01/04/2017
By JOELLA LOVVORN   The Lamb County Junior Livestock Show for Lamb County’s 4-H and FFA youths, will begin tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Lamb County Ag and Community Center in Littlefield.   Youths from 4-H... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Wildcats come alive in second half, route Bovina, 61-37

12/31/2016 - 0 comment(s)
BY DEREK LOPEZ   The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team overcame a slow start in the first half to take their Wildcat Classic Tournament opener, 61-37, over the Bovina Mustangs.   Littlefield junior forward, J’Shun Davis,... + continue reading

High speed pursuit ends with arrest

12/31/2016 - 0 comment(s)
Two law enforcement vehicles involved in collisions   By JOE GONZALES   Early Wednesday morning, Littlefield Police Officers and Lamb County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a high-speed chase that ended with the apprehension and arrest of a... + continue reading

A New Year, A New You

12/31/2016 - 0 comment(s)
Tips for a healthier new year in 2017   By JOE GONZALES   This is the year you’ve decided it’s finally time for a change, what better time for that change than the beginning of a new year?   For many... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

January

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Commentary

Things Could Have Been Worse…

01/04/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Dr. Don Newbury   We mortals aren’t much good when routines—particularly those most mundane—are interrupted.   Men who refuse to accept... + continue reading

‘Minds’s Eye’ Vision 20/20….

24/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Takin’ A Timeout

21/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Memories at Christmas Time

17/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Littlefield Life

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SWORN

01/04/2017 - 0 comment(s)
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SWORN—Lamb County Sheriff’s Deputies and other officers were sworn into their respective offices New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, during a... + continue reading

CHANCE FOR $2,500 TRAVEL VOUCHER

04/01/17 - 0 comment(s)

Sudan woman wins $1,000 NetSpend card

31/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

PICTURE WITH SANTA CLAUS

28/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation